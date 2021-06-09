Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 319 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $229.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

