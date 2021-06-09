8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

NYSE EGHT traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,947. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

