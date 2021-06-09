Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) & Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) Head-To-Head Review

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juhl Energy has a beta of -2.98, indicating that its stock price is 398% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.8% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Juhl Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $468.22 million 0.81 -$11.09 million $2.02 5.19 Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Juhl Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and Juhl Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Technical Consultants presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.89%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and Juhl Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants 0.98% -18.02% 6.66% Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Juhl Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Juhl Energy Company Profile

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

