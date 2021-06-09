Gunma Bank Ltd. Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. 14,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,358. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

