$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $226,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $82.45.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.