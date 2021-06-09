First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $206.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Republic has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Notably, rising fee income on steady rise in investment management fees is likely to aid revenues. The company’s net interest income (NII) has also recorded sustained growth over the years. First Republic's balance sheet position remains solid and growth prospects look promising, driven by consistent growth in loans and deposits. This boosts the company’s liquidity position, placing it well to counter any worsening of the economic condition. Yet, its shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Rise in operating costs due to investments in franchise expansion is concerning. Also, shrinking net interest margins (NIM) due to low rates is a headwind and might hurt the bottom line.”

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.08. 6,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $195.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.