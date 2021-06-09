Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Position Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793,538 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises approximately 6.9% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $57,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after buying an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,855.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 905,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 859,293 shares during the period. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at about $8,166,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $690,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,846,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,946,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,793,052 shares of company stock worth $25,719,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. 7,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,314. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

