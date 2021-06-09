Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Purchases New Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000. Camping World makes up about 4.9% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 158.2% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 123.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 963,288 shares of company stock worth $43,612,308 in the last three months. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. 4,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

