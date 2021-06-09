PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,391. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.