Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 27,669 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,669 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises about 0.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,021. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $32.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

