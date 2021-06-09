Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $346.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,772. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $351.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.