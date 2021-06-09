Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Trims Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 281,900 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 3.9% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $70,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. 9,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

