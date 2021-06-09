GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$61.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$52.26. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.98. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$28.00 and a 12-month high of C$59.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.21.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.