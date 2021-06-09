Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 901,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 147,565 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $993,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,596. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.81.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.