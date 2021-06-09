BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

