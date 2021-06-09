BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 243 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 119,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

