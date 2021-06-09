Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%.

CHS stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.