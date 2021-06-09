-$0.69 EPS Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Xencor has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

