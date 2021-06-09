Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

NYSE:C opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

