Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $211.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

