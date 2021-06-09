AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 397,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.