Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $117.24 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.70.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.