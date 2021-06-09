Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $37,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of CI stock opened at $245.92 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

