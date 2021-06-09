Ballentine Partners LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $245.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.58. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.