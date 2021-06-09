Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,360 shares of company stock worth $527,076 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

