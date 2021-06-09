Advisory Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 270,111 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.12%.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

