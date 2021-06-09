Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $12.74 Million Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 352,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FOX by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

FOX stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 67,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.