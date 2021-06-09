Advisory Research Inc. Sells 9,065 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Trinity Industries worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,238 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $546,786. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 1,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

