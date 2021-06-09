Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.36 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $140.65. 36,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

