Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ILTB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. 398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,202. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.63.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.