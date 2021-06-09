Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $11.31

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $12.55. Root shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 193,219 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Root has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of -2.96.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Root by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 479,651 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Root by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Root by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

