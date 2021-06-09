Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Up to $12.25

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.78. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 76,360 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 567,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $5,733,174.10. Insiders have sold a total of 5,439,356 shares of company stock valued at $54,974,325 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

