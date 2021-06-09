Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.13

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.13 and last traded at C$23.06, with a volume of 37115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.99.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.