Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.38

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,160,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

