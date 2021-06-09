MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.06

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 3315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after buying an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after buying an additional 530,388 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

