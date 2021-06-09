Indexed Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $459,907.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.76 or 0.00019182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 73.8% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $459,907.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00062005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00232681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00213714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.24 or 0.01281352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,303.54 or 1.00248089 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

