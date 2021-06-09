Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FERG traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.49. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.84. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $141.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

