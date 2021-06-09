Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.5% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.39. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

