Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 48,428 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,428 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.97% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $20,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. 88,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.14. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $52.43.

