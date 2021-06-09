Advisory Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.47. 3,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.85. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

