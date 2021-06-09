HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $210.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

