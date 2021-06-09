Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,216.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.53 or 0.07208408 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $607.65 or 0.01725493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00460466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00167968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.82 or 0.00746297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00470767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00379198 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 75,336,840 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

