DigixDAO (DGD) Market Capitalization Hits $44.78 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for $492.66 or 0.01398963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $44.78 million and approximately $72,726.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00122034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00068608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.53 or 0.00938571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.52 or 0.09258600 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 90,890 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.