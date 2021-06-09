Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 95,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,868,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $228.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

