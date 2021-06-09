Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,023 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

