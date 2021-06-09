Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $505.57 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $244.32 and a fifty-two week high of $518.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.