Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $1.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $254.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.41. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

