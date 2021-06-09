Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $367,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 9,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $459.62 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.07. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.