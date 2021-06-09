Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Issue $0.13 None Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) announced a None dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.80. 3,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.