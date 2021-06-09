Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 857 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.